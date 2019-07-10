Man commits suicide in Mumbai, wife and paramour booked for abetment

The Antop Hill police has booked a 27-year-old woman and her paramour on charges of abetment of suicide after the woman’s 32-year-old husband committed suicide.

Vinod Devendra, an employee of a shipping company, had killed himself after he came to know about his wife’s extramarital affair, police said.

In a statement to the police, Devendra’s mother, Pakeema, claimed that his son had got married in 2011 and the couple has a daughter. “While Devendra was away on a shipping assignment, he received an email from his friend who informed him that his wife was having an affair with a man who stayed in their locality,” she said in the statement.

After Devendra returned to Mumbai on May 25, he reportedly enquired about his wife’s affair. “He tried to make her understand, but as she refused there was a heated argument between the couple,” Pakeema told police. On May 28, Devendra committed suicide at his aunt’s residence at Sion where he was living after the spat