Man claims was asked to kill Shelar in hoax call, arrested

A 52-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday for allegedly making a hoax call to the police control room claiming that he can give information about two persons who asked him to kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

The police, however, found that the accused, Manjur Mehmood Qureshi, wanted to get back at the two persons, as they had refused to give him money to purchase alcohol.

Qureshi had turned approver in the 1993 blasts case, said an officer.

This comes amid the police control room receiving at least 10 hoax calls in the recent past.

The police said that on Wednesday, Qureshi had called up the police control room at 8.58 pm and said that two persons, Parvez Qureshi and

Javed Qureshi, had asked him to kill Shelar.

Following this, the police tracked down the phone number and found Qureshi in an inebriated condition.

On questioning him, it was found that Qureshi was upset with the two men, as they had refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

To teach them a lesson, he decided to make the hoax call to the police, said an officer, adding that Qureshi was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.