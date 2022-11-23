scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Man claims Dawood sent handlers to kill PM Modi

The Worli police, who are yet to lodge an FIR, revealed that the accused appears to be mentally unsound and he allegedly committed the crime to implicate his former bosses for sacking him from the job.

Dawood Ibrahim

The Mumbai police have initiated a probe after its traffic department on Monday afternoon received audio messages claiming that gangster Dawood Ibrahim has sent two handlers to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to police, the first audio message arrived at the helpline number of the Mumbai traffic department at around 1.30pm on Monday.

An officer said, “The sender was speaking in Hindi and he claimed that two persons namely Mustafa Ahmed and Nawaz Abubakar were sent by gangster Dawood Ibrahim to kill Modi.”

The person sent 13 messages in total and he ended up sending a photo of his Aadhar card as well.

The traffic authorities then forwarded the information to the Mumbai police and subsequently crime branch officials were also tasked for the job.

During the course of investigation, the police came to know that the person, identified as Suprabhat Bej, who is currently in Kolkata, was working for a diamond firm in Kerala.

He purposely sent the hoax message to implicate his former bosses identified as Ahmed and Abubakar.

“When we investigated further, we came to know that Bej was sacked for improper conduct in the workplace while he claimed that his former employers did not pay him and sacked him abruptly,” said an officer.

The police further added that they are trying to ascertain whether he is mentally unstable.

“We are still enquiring about the matter as we are trying to verify the facts of the claims made by both of them. Decision on legal action will be taken accordingly,” said a senior police officer.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:15:38 am
