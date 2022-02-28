Man claiming to be in-charge of Jaystambh moves court, seeks police protection

A PETITION has been filed before the Bombay High Court by a person “in-charge” of the Jaystambh monument located at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district, seeking directions to the state to grant police protection claiming that he is receiving threats.

Rohan Jamadar sought directions for granting of police protection, claiming that he is receiving constant threats from “several anti-social elements and organisations”. He also sought for an FIR to be filed on the basis of his complaint submitted to the police on January 7.

The plea claims that Jamadar’s ancestor, Khandojibin Jamadar, was allotted land at Koregaon Bhima and made in-charge of Jaystambh to maintain its upkeep. It was submitted that Jamadar is the 7th generation male descendent of Khandojibin and his family is in possession of Jaystambh and the adjoining land. In 2017, Jamadar’s father filed a civil suit seeking permanent injunction against dispossession from the land, following which the family has been involved in a legal dispute with the state government and are facing threats because of it, the plea before HC claimed. Jamadar has further said that in December last year, he authored a book on the January 1, 1818 battle at Koregaon Bhima and began facing threats after the book came in circulation. He refrained from publishing it on directives from police but again began distributing it in January. He said he again started receiving threat calls after which he submitted a complaint to the police but no FIR was filed.

“Learned APP (Assistant public prosecutor) to take instructions regarding existence of any security threat perceptions according to the state vis-à-vis the petitioner and also the possibility of registration of the First Information Report,” the division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Amit Borkar said, adjourning the matter to March 11.