Man claiming to be hospital receptionist cheats Bandra resident of Rs 33k

An unidentified person masquerading as a hospital receptionist tricked a Bandra (West) resident into sharing details of his bank account and UPI before cheating him of Rs 33,000 on Friday, police said.

Officers said Danish Sheikh, 32, who works as a clerk at a medical store, has registered a complaint with the Bandra police. The complainant said he was attempting to book an online doctor’s appointment for his brother-in-law, at the request of his sister and called a number he found online for Habib Hospital, Dongri. The person on the other end said he was a receptionist at the hospital and asked Sheikh to open a link sent via WhatsApp.

After opening the link, Sheikh entered his personal information, bank account number, UPI ID and PIN. He was then told that an appointment was made with Dr Jain for 4 pm. Around 5 pm, his sister called him after visiting the hospital and said Dr Jain had apparently left the hospital two years ago. Officers said that Sheikh then checked his account balance and found that Rs 33,100 had been debited at 12.33 pm without his consent.

The Bandra police have registered a case under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and sections 66C, D of the IT Act.