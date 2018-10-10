Mumbai: Man cheated of Rs 55 lakh on promise of medical seat for his daughter

An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC including cheating and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC including cheating and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

A 48-year-old man lost Rs 55 lakh to four fraudsters who allegedly tricked him to pay by promising a medical seat to his daughter in a city college, the police said Tuesday. According to complainant Dipak Birwatkar, four persons had befriended him and promised to help him secure admission for his daughter who failed to get a medical seat since 2015, an official said.

They had taken the money from Birwatkar, a resident of Sewree in Central Mumbai, in the past.

Birwatkar approached RA Kidwai Marg police station, after the four stopped answering his phone calls. An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC including cheating and further investigation is underway.

