scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

Man caught with 12 Remdesivir injections in Mumbai

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 9, 2021 10:31:11 am
RemdesivirThe man was caught by the Crime Branch with the injections at Andheri (East) on Thursday evening, an official said.

A 22-year-man was caught with a dozen 12 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in treatment of coronavirus, in Mumbai police said on Friday.

The man, Sarfaraz Hussain, was caught by the Crime Branch with the injections at Andheri (East) on Thursday evening, an official said.

According to the official, the Crime Branch laid a trap after getting information abut the man trying to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

During a search, the Crime Branch found at least 12 vials of Remdesivir in his possession, he said, adding it was not yet known whom he was going to deliver the injections which were seized.

With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state.

Click here for more

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x