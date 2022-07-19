scorecardresearch
Man borrows friend’s phone to play games, uses G Pay to withdraw Rs 22.35 lakh, arrested

Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, said, “We have arrested the accused and an investigation is on.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 19, 2022 2:10:17 am
The incident took place around 5.40 pm on July 11. (Representational Image)

A 68-year-old retired BEST employee was in for a rude shock when he went to withdraw money from his bank last week and was told that Rs 22.35 lakh, including Rs 20 lakh retirement amount, had been withdrawn from his account. He then realised that his ‘friend’, who used to borrow his mobile phone to play games had used his Gpay, a digital wallet platform, to withdraw the money and splurged it.

More from Mumbai

The complainant told police that every day he goes to check on his vehicles parked near Dindoshi bus depot and has tea at a nearby stall. There he met the two accused, Shubham Tiwari and Amar Gupta. Shivam took the complainant’s phone several times to play games, police said. On July 16, the complainant went to the bank to withdraw money and learned only Rs 20,509 was left in his account. Police said Tiwari repairs refrigerators and Gupta is a food delivery boy. Both are addicted to drugs and said to have splurged the money, police said.

