Man booked for torturing and forcing wife into ‘unnatural physical relationship’

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly forcing her into an unnatural physical relationship.

She also claimed that he has been mentally harassing her and her family for dowry over the past two years.

Police said that the woman hails from Belsand taluka in Bihar and stays with her husband, who is in his early thirties, at Kurar village in Malad. The complainant in her statement alleged that her husband has been torturing her since March 2, 2020.

“Her husband would often taunt her about the dowry that she did not get anything for him and his family. For the past couple of months, he has been insisting on transferring the ownership of land in Bihar that is owned by her mother to his name,” said an officer.

The woman has alleged that the accused would often force her into unnatural physical relation against her will.

Police further added that his sister-in-law has also been booked as she was also involved in threatening her. An officer said, “We are yet to trace and arrest him, but a team has been sent to Pune to catch him.”