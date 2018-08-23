Man booked for ‘sexually abusing’ minor daughter granted anticipatory bail

The FIR states the incident occurred in the child complex of the Family Court. (File) The FIR states the incident occurred in the child complex of the Family Court. (File)

A SPECIAL court allowed anticipatory bail to a man booked for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter in the child complex of the Family Court in Mumbai. The man claimed that no such incident had taken place, adding that as his relationship with his wife was strained and a divorce petition was pending before the Family Court, the FIR was filed.

According to the complaint filed before BKC police station, the alleged incident took place on June 2, 2018, with the victim’s mother claiming that the accused had rubbed sand on her six-year-old daughter’s chest. The FIR states the incident occurred in the child complex of the Family Court in Bandra Kurla Complex, where the accused had gone to visit his daughter. The minor girl revealed the incident to her mother on June 5, the FIR states.

According to the submissions made by the accused, as per orders of the Bombay High Court, he has been given access to meet his daughter from time to time at the Family Court. While seeking anticipatory bail, the accused referred to the delay in filing the FIR, which was done on June 13. The prosecution, however, opposed the plea, saying the victim in her statement before the magistrate had supported the prosecution. The prosecution added that as the accused is the victim’s father, the delay in filing of the complaint was ‘natural’.

While granting bail to the accused, the court ruled that the statement of the victim was recorded before the magistrate and custody of the accused was not required with police for any interrogation. The court further observed that the medical report was not produced on record to find out the gravity and seriousness of the act of the minor’s father and to clarify what exactly transpired to determine whether he was playing with his daughter with sand or had sexually abused her. The man was granted bail on execution of a bond of Rs 15,000 with conditions, including he should not induce or threaten any person acquainted with the facts of the case and he must cooperate with the further probe.

The man was booked under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

