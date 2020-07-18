Man booked for raping woman at Covid care centre in Navi Mumbai

A senior Navi Mumbai Police official said the man had entered the woman’s room and introduced himself as a doctor. (Representational) A senior Navi Mumbai Police official said the man had entered the woman’s room and introduced himself as a doctor. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was booked Friday for allegedly raping a woman admitted at a Covid Care Centre in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The Covid-19 test results of the accused, quarantined at the high-rise apartment complex Thursday after members of his family tested positive for the coronavirus, is awaited, police said. The municipal corporation had acquired 1,000 apartments at the complex to isolate contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Police said the accused was housed at an apartment on the second floor of a 15-storey building. On Thursday, he allegedly climbed to the fifth floor of the building where other people, including the woman, were placed in quarantine.

A senior Navi Mumbai Police official said the man had entered the woman’s room and introduced himself as a doctor. “He raped the woman and returned to his room. The woman informed a nurse who came to check on her.”

The nurse informed the police and also identified the accused on the basis of the description given by the woman. A case of rape was registered Friday.

Police are awaiting the result of the 25-year-old’s Covid-19 test. “We have asked for his report on priority. In case the accused tests negative, we will take him into our custody. If he tests positive, we will place policemen outside his apartment for the duration of his quarantine,” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.