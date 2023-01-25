Man booked for ‘misbehaving’ with IndiGo crew

The accused was held at the airport and booked under sections of the IPC and under the The Aircraft Act. (Representational/File)

THE POLICE have booked a person for allegedly misbehaving with the crew members of IndiGo airlines during a flight from Chennai to Mumbai. Police said the accused, who is a real estate agent, was under the “influence of alcohol” and during the flight, he “refused to obey” the instructions of the captain and crew.

After landing at around 11 pm in Mumbai, the crew informed their seniors, who called the police, they said. The accused was held at the airport and booked under sections of the IPC and under the The Aircraft Act.