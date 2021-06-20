Mumbai: Man booked for hurling explosive at magistrate court

A police officer said the accused, identified based on CCTV footage, seems to be “mentally disturbed”. A search is on to arrest him. (Representational image)

DB Marg Police booked a man in Grant Road (east) for allegedly throwing an explosive substance at the Girgaon magistrate court on Saturday afternoon.

A police officer said the accused, identified based on CCTV footage, seems to be “mentally disturbed”. A search is on to arrest him.

According to the DB Marg Police, the incident took place around 3 pm on Saturday. The accused hurled an explosive material containing kerosene at the court. “Some of it fell on a car parked outside the court and got little damaged,” said an officer.

“The accused tried to throw the explosive inside the conference room on the ground floor from the court premises. The material shattered the glass window of the room but luckily it did not set anything on fire. We suspect he used kerosene. We identified him based on CCTV camera footage. He is mentally disturbed,” added another officer.

The police found a lighter used by the accused.

An FIR has been registered by a court clerk against the accused under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc.) of the IPC and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention to Damage of Public Property Act, 1984.