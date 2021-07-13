Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting doctor after father’s death, granted bail

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to a man arrested for assaulting a doctor at a public hospital last month. A doctor at the city’s Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, better known as Sion Hospital, was allegedly manhandled after the accused’s father passed away during treatment of a kidney ailment on June 25.

The complaint lodged by the doctor at Sion Hospital said the accused and his brother had begun an argument with him after being informed about their father’s death, and had then held his collar and manhandled him.

“On going through the police report, it appears that the applicant and his brother were strident towards the treating doctor due to the sad demise of their father at the age of 66 years. The conduct of the applicant towards the treating doctor is sheerly highly objectionable. They cannot intrude in the hospital administration. If one’s life is lost at a hospital due to some disease, the doctor cannot be assaulted. There is a legal way to vindicate the grievance about any negligent act,” the court said.

It granted bail to the accused considering the nature of the allegation, the loss of his father and since there were no previous criminal antecedents against him. The bail plea of his brother is pending hearing next week.

The Sion police had arrested the two men on charges including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code along with other offences.