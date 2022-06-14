Man booked for abetment to suicide after 24-year-old woman hangs self

The Bhandup police Sunday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and harassing his 24-year-old wife, who ended her life by hanging herself. The police said the two got married in August 2020.

“Without informing anyone, they went to a Bandra court and got married. Later they informed their parents and once they were convinced, the two started staying together in Bhandup,” said an officer.

But after a few months, there were regular arguments between them in which the 28-year-old would manhandle the woman, police said.

“In 2021, due to constant assault, the woman returned to her parents’ house. She had refused to go to her husband’s house but it was only after the 28-year-old’s parents visited her and promised that their son would not assault her that she went back and started staying with them,” said an officer.

The woman’s father in his statement to police said the 28-year-old even objected to her having any oral communication with her colleagues and to ensure that it was not happening, he would often drop her to office and pick her up in the evening.

“On June 4, 2021, he had assaulted my daughter with a bamboo stick due to which she was admitted in hospital…we had even lodged a complaint at Bhandup police station. Even a day after her birthday on February 2 this year, the man had assaulted my daughter,” said the woman’s father in his statement to police.

On Saturday afternoon, the deceased’s father was informed by her husband’s family that she had ended her life by hanging herself. The woman was taken to Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

“On the complaint of the father, we have registered a case against her husband,” said an officer.