Ulhasnagar: Man booked after video of him firing Diwali rockets on building goes viral

The Ulhasnagar police have lodged an FIR against a man after a video showing him firing ‘rockets’ at a building during Diwali celebrations went viral on social media. The police said that efforts are being made to trace the accused.

The incident took place on Sunday night near Gol Maidan in the Shahad area of Ulhasnagar (East). The video shows the man lighting Diwali rockets and deliberately targeting the Heera Panna building. Several Diwali rockets hit the outdoor units of air conditioners installed outside the apartments and some even enter a flat through the balcony.

Based on a complaint from a local resident of the building, the Ulhasnagar police have registered an FIR under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is not clear why the man targeted the building, the police said.