Man bitten by rat in ICU of Rajawadi Hospital dies

Wednesday, June 23, 2021
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 24, 2021 12:14:42 am
Man bitten by rat in ICU of Rajawadi Hospital diesMumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar at the hospital.

A patient admitted at the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, whose eye was reportedly nibbled at by a rat inside the ICU on Tuesday, died on Wednesday evening.

The patient, Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa, 27, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The exact cause of his death was not immediately clear.
Hospital superintendent Dr Vidya Thakur said the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday and the body was sent for post mortem.

On Wednesday, the leader of Opposition in legislative council, Pravin Darekar, along with Ghatkopat East MLA Parag Shah and Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Pravin Chheda went to Rajawadi Hospital and met the family members of the patient. They also met Dr Thakur and questioned the authorities about the poor maintenance of the hospital.

Yashoda Yallapa, the sister of the patient, said that when she visited her brother on Tuesday, she was told he had been bitten by a rat.

After she raised an alarm, several politicians, including Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande, who represents Saki Naka area where the patient lived, reached the hospital on Tuesday.

In 2017, three patients were allegedly bitten by rats at the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

