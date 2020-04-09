Man beaten up at Awhad’s bungalow: Five arrested

A police officer said the five were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage at the victim’s building. A police officer said the five were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage at the victim’s building.

The Thane police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old man at the residence of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad over a social media post.

The victim, Anant Karmuse, alleged that 10-15 men, including two police constables, abducted him from his Ghodbunder Road residence and took him to Awhad’s bungalow, where he was beaten up for the social media post.

A police officer said the five were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage at Karmuse’s building. They were produced before court and remanded in police custody till April 13. Karmuse has alleged while being beaten up, Awhad was present at the bungalow and asked him why he had uploaded the “objectionable” post. Karmuse said he apologised and deleted the post.

Awhad claimed Karmuse had been uploading objectionable social media posts on his party leaders and family members for the past two years.

Following the incident, the BJP demanded that Awhad be dropped from the Cabinet. On Thursday, state BJP legislators Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare submitted a memorandum to Thane police demanding Awhad’s name be included in the FIR.

