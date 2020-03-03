Mumbai: Man arrested with pistol, 7 cartridges

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Monday arrested a 35-year-old man with a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges at Kala Nagar area, not too far from Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (east). Police said the accused, Irshad Khan, has cases of robbery, attempt to robbery and murder against him in police stations across Mumbai and Gujarat.

An officer said they received a tip off about the accused and accordingly laid a trap. “We found one country revolver and seven live rounds, following which he was arrested,” an officer said. ens

