Man arrested for throwing egg at procession in Mumbai’s Nagpada

A 25-year-old man threw an egg at a Ganpati procession held late on Sunday in Nagpada’s Kamathipura area in Mumbai briefly leading to some tension, the police said. Officers, however, added that there was no communal issue in the area and the matter was resolved immediately as an FIR was registered and the man was arrested.

The Nagpada police arrested the man under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer said, “At around 10 pm on Sunday, a Ganpati procession was passing the Kamathipura area, when a man happened to throw an egg at the procession.” The police added that a crowd soon gathered at the spot after which police personnel, who were nearby, took the man into custody. “We have arrested the person,” said a senior police officer.