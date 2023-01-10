scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Man held for threat letter to Mount Mary Church arrested again

A Kolkata-based man, who was arrested by the Bandra police last week for issuing a threat to Mount Mary Church, was again arrested on Monday – this time by Sahar police for allegedly sending a similar email to Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

Both mails claimed that the person sending the mail was from a terrorist group and that an attack had been planned in the city.

Sahar senior inspector Sanjay Govilkar said, “We arrested him on Monday after it came to light that he was the same person who had sent a similar threat mail to MIAL as well.”

The officer said that the threat mail had been sent to MIAL four days before the message to the church. The officer said that the accused appears to be mentally unstable.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 23:51 IST
