scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Man arrested for sexually assaulting neighbour’s 20-month-old daughter in Mumbai

The girl's mother had taken a physically challenged family member to a common washroom when the accused took advantage of the situation.

Police registered a case under sections 376-F (rape on woman under twelve years) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act 2012. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Man arrested for sexually assaulting neighbour’s 20-month-old daughter in Mumbai
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday for the alleged sexual assault of a 20-month-old girl in the central suburbs of Mumbai. Police said the accused allegedly took the infant to his house and raped her. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

According to investigators, the families of the accused and the victim live next to each other. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the girl’s mother had taken a physically challenged family member to a common washroom when the accused took advantage of the situation. “The victim was playing in the veranda and when he saw the girl was alone, he took her to his house and allegedly sexually assaulted her,” an officer said.

On returning, the girl’s 30-year-old mother realised she was missing and started searching for the toddler. The girl was found at the house of the accused later. “The mother suspected that the accused must have sexually assaulted the child,” said an officer. They consulted a doctor and confirmed the sexual assault before approaching the nearest police station on Sunday.

“While we were recording the statement of the victim’s mother, we sent a team to his house and apprehended the accused,” said an officer. Investigators are trying to determine if the accused committed similar acts previously. “The child’s mother has expressed suspicions, due to which we are checking whether the accused has sexually assaulted her before,” said a senior police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
More from Mumbai

The case was registered under sections 376-F (rape on woman under twelve years) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 14:54 IST
Next Story

Erode bypoll: Congress candidate Elangovan calls on CM Stalin, says he is confident of winning

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close