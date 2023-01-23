Man arrested for sexually assaulting neighbour’s 20-month-old daughter in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday for the alleged sexual assault of a 20-month-old girl in the central suburbs of Mumbai. Police said the accused allegedly took the infant to his house and raped her. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

According to investigators, the families of the accused and the victim live next to each other. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the girl’s mother had taken a physically challenged family member to a common washroom when the accused took advantage of the situation. “The victim was playing in the veranda and when he saw the girl was alone, he took her to his house and allegedly sexually assaulted her,” an officer said.

On returning, the girl’s 30-year-old mother realised she was missing and started searching for the toddler. The girl was found at the house of the accused later. “The mother suspected that the accused must have sexually assaulted the child,” said an officer. They consulted a doctor and confirmed the sexual assault before approaching the nearest police station on Sunday.

“While we were recording the statement of the victim’s mother, we sent a team to his house and apprehended the accused,” said an officer. Investigators are trying to determine if the accused committed similar acts previously. “The child’s mother has expressed suspicions, due to which we are checking whether the accused has sexually assaulted her before,” said a senior police officer.

The case was registered under sections 376-F (rape on woman under twelve years) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.