Man arrested for possession of 325 gm heroin worth Rs 1.30 crore

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai crime branch after he was found in possession of 325 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.30 crore in the illicit market.

Police said that a team was patrolling near the western express highway in Santacruz when they saw a suspicious movement of a man due to which the police started proceeding towards him.

“On seeing us, he started running after which he was chased and caught,” said an officer, adding “We then carried out a search of a plastic bag that he was carrying and found 275 gm of heroin.”

When the police team conducted searches at his residence and around 50 gm of heroin was also recovered from there along with Rs 4,60,000 in cash. The investigators suspect that the accused had procured the cash from selling drugs.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.