Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Man arrested for rape of toddler granted bail by Bombay HC

Justice Nitin R Borkar observed that the case appeared to be of sexual assault and not penetrative sexual assault.

Justice Nitin R Borkar said that since the accused had been in jail for over two years, the court was inclined to release him on bail.

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a man arrested by the Kolhapur Police for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl by removing her undergarment and inserting finger in her private part in 2020.

Justice Nitin R Borkar observed that the case appeared to be of sexual assault and not penetrative sexual assault. It added that since the accused had been in jail for over two years, the court was inclined to release him on bail.

According to the police complaint filed by girl’s mother, on November 2, 2020, the toddler was repeatedly urinating in her clothes. When she inquired into the matter, the mother came to know that the accused had taken the toddler to his house, removed her undergarment and inserted his finger in her private part.

Advocates Arun Kumar Barthakur and Sumit Khire, appearing for the accused, said that there are a lot of contradictions and omissions in the statement of the witnesses. They added that during medical examination of the girl, no injury was found in her private part.

Advocate A R Kapadnis, representing the state government, and advocate Dhruti Kapadia, appointed by legal aid to represent the mother, told HC that the accused was involved in the serious offence of penetrative sexual assault and considering its nature, he should not be released on bail.

Justice Borkar held, “It appears that the victim was medically examined and except tenderness, no other injury was found on the private part… Prima facie, therefore, case appears to be of sexual assault and not penetrative sexual assault. The applicant is in jail for more than two years. I am therefore inclined to release the applicant on bail.”

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 12:26:35 am
