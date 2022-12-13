Man arrested in Mumbai’s Borivali for smuggling star tortoises worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Police in Mumbai’s Borivali (West) arrested a man on Monday for allegedly smuggling star tortoises collectively worth Rs 3.5 lakh, officers said.

Acting on a tip-off that a smuggler was headed to Ganpat Patil Nagar on New Link Road in Borivali (West), a team from MHB Colony police station laid a trap and caught the accused. He has been identified as Nadeem Shaikh, 33, a resident of Mira Road.

“Shaikh was carrying the star tortoises in a blue box. They were not injured. These tortoises are not allowed to be kept at home. A case has been registered under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar.

“There is a chain of people who are breeding and cross-breeding the endangered species of star tortoises to smuggle them in large numbers. These tortoises are found in the southern part of India and are part of a rare species. They are believed to bring prosperity,” said sub-inspector Deepak Hande who was part of the team.

Shaikh has been booked under various sections, including prohibition of hunting, dealings in animal articles without licence and restriction on wildlife transportation.