scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Man arrested in Mumbai’s Borivali for smuggling star tortoises worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, a team from MHB Colony police station laid a trap and caught Nadeem Shaikh, 33, a resident of Mira Road.

"There is a chain of people who are breeding and cross-breeding the endangered species of star tortoises to smuggle them in large numbers," said sub-inspector Deepak Hande. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Police in Mumbai’s Borivali (West) arrested a man on Monday for allegedly smuggling star tortoises collectively worth Rs 3.5 lakh, officers said.

Acting on a tip-off that a smuggler was headed to Ganpat Patil Nagar on New Link Road in Borivali (West), a team from MHB Colony police station laid a trap and caught the accused. He has been identified as Nadeem Shaikh, 33, a resident of Mira Road.

“Shaikh was carrying the star tortoises in a blue box. They were not injured. These tortoises are not allowed to be kept at home. A case has been registered under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar.

“There is a chain of people who are breeding and cross-breeding the endangered species of star tortoises to smuggle them in large numbers. These tortoises are found in the southern part of India and are part of a rare species. They are believed to bring prosperity,” said sub-inspector Deepak Hande who was part of the team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...
More from Mumbai

Shaikh has been booked under various sections, including prohibition of hunting, dealings in animal articles without licence and restriction on wildlife transportation.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:16:56 pm
Next Story

‘Perils of autocorrect’: Hilarious goof-up in name of dish in buffet leaves netizens chuckling

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close