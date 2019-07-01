Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘using vehicle painted like ambulance to sell liquor’

POLICE ARRESTED arrested a man for allegedly ferrying illegal liquor into Palghar area inside an ambulance. Police said the man, along with others, would ferry and sell liquor from inside the ambulance to avoid detection.

The accused was identified as Premnarayan Mourya (35), a resident of Bhiwandi. “He was driving the vehicle when we stopped it on the Ahmedabad highway near Malji pada. We got information that a huge quantity of illegal liquor was being ferried out of the city. So, we stopped the ambulance as it was leaving the naka,” said an officer.

Police said when they checked the ambulance, emblazoned with Sai Guru Ambulance Service on its body, they found no medical apparatus or even beds. “There were normal seats inside the vehicle. At the front was a specially constructed wooden block. When we opened the block, it was full bottles of illicit liquor,” the officer said.

According to police, bottles and pouches were also stuffed inside a gunny bag stashed under the seats. Police said it seized liquor worth Rs 33,000 along with the vehicle. “We checked if there was any Sai Guru Ambulance Service registered in our area. The service didn’t exist and the vehicle was never used as an ambulance. The vehicle was just painted to look like an ambulance and even had sirens affixed, so as to avoid detection. We have already started investigating into the areas where the vehicle supplied to and if there are other such vehicles used for illegal activities,” a senior officer from Palghar said.

“We are investigating into who owns the ambulance, as the accused is just a driver. There are many people involved in this as this has been going on for some time now. We are also investigating into where the liquor was manufactured and where it was being ferried to,” said the officer.