Man arrested for transporting ‘beef’, running over pedestrian

Police reportedly found a large quantity of meat in the vehicle. (Representational Image) Police reportedly found a large quantity of meat in the vehicle. (Representational Image)

A tempo allegedly transporting 800-kg beef was intercepted on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway last week after the driver ran over a pedestrian, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that after the accident was reported on January 18, a patrol car was dispatched to search for a vehicle that reportedly did not have a rear-view window. The driver, identified as Kurla-resident Nasir Shaikh (24), reportedly tried to dodge police and speed away when asked to stop. Shahapur police said Shaikh was caught after a few minutes’ chase.

Police reportedly found a large quantity of meat in the vehicle. “The driver told us he had picked up 800-kg beef from Aurangabad and was headed to Vashi, where it was to be sold,” the official said. He added that the driver also did not have an RC book or other documents pertaining to the vehicle.

In his hurry to reach Vashi, police said, Shaikh allegedly rammed into a pedestrian walking near a hotel in Shahapur. He reportedly did not stop to help, fearing passersby would assault him.

Shaikh was booked under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt and cruelty to animals and under Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act for transporting beef. Police said samples of the seized meat have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to establish if it was beef.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App