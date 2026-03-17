Man arrested for throwing his wife in the path of a running train at Mumbai’s Mulund railway station

The railway police were alerted about the incident, following which a murder case was registered, and the police launched a manhunt for Gupta. (File photo)

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) Monday arrested a 42-year-old electrician for allegedly killing his wife by pushing her in the path of an oncoming train at the Mulund railway station in front of their son Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Raju Gupta, frequently fought with his wife, Pushpa, 36, who also filed two police complaints against him in the past.

An officer said the incident took place on Saturday when Raju Gupta, Pushpa and their younger son,13, were at the Mulund Police Station when the couple began fighting. “It was during the argument that Gupta pushed her on the tracks in a fit of rage. She was run over by a Kalyan local,” an officer said.