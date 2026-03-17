Man arrested for throwing his wife in the path of a running train at Mumbai’s Mulund railway station

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The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) Monday arrested a 42-year-old electrician for allegedly killing his wife by pushing her in the path of an oncoming train at the Mulund railway station in front of their son Saturday.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Raju Gupta, frequently fought with his wife, Pushpa, 36, who also filed two police complaints against him in the past.
An officer said the incident took place on Saturday when Raju Gupta, Pushpa and their younger son,13, were at the Mulund Police Station when the couple began fighting. “It was during the argument that Gupta pushed her on the tracks in a fit of rage. She was run over by a Kalyan local,” an officer said.
Soon after the incident, Gupta and his son took a train and fled to Surat.
The railway police were alerted about the incident, following which a murder case was registered, and the police launched a manhunt for Gupta. They traced him to Surat, from where he was placed under arrest.
An officer said that during interrogation, they found that the couple who fought frequently and the deceased had lodged two Non-Cognisable (NC) complaints at the local Mulund Police Station. She had also moved to UP with their elder son and was eventually convinced to return home by her brother, who brokered peace between the couple.
The police also found that the woman’s brother, Kamlesh, who is in the Indian Army, had come to the couple’s Mulund residence a few days ago. When he realised that Gupta was still harassing his sister, he decided to leave with her and the couple’s elder son and went to Mulund Railway Station Saturday.
At the station, Kamlesh realised Gupta, who was at his house, had stolen his bank cards and Army ID. When Kamlesh and his elder nephew went to recover it, Gupta locked them in their house and went to the Mulund Railway Station along with the younger son to convince his wife to return home. After his wife refused to return home, he allegedly pushed her.
An officer said the accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody.
In a separate case, GRP registered an attempt to murder case against an unidentified person who flung an 11-year-old boy selling pens in local trains from the train at the GTB Nagar Railway Station. The boy sustained injuries and was admitted to the Sion Hospital.
The incident took place on March 14, and the police registered an attempt to murder case in the matter.
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