Monday, August 23, 2021
Man arrested for throwing bottle filled with petrol over Mumbai airport boundary wall

The Vakola police registered a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 23, 2021 12:35:09 pm
The accused has been identified as Ganesh Palekar.

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly throwing a bottle filled with petrol over the airport boundary wall next to a slum pocket in Santacruz (East). The bottle was spotted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday night.

Senior police inspector Sunayana Nate of Vakola police station confirmed the arrest and said that the accused has been identified as Ganesh Palekar. “His two-wheeler broke down near the slums located adjacent to the airport premises. So he had removed the petrol in a plastic bottle which was very little and threw the bottle.”

However, it landed on a road next to the airport boundary wall, officials said. The road is around a kilometre away from the runway, they added.

Acting on the CISF complaint, the Vakola police registered a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday.

