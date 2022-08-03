Man arrested for ‘stealing RTGS form’

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a certain Sameer Samanta (40) for allegedly stealing RTGS forms from banks, copying the signature of the payer, changing the name of the payee and depositing the form. The money was transferred to a gold company from where Samanta allegedly took gold coins.

A crime branch officer said the incident took place Friday at a bank in Bhuleshwar where the accused and two others stole an RTGS form to transfer Rs 4.17 lakh to another account. According to police, CCTV footage showed the three accused entering the bank when the staff was away during lunch time. The accused allegedly stole the cheques and RTGS forms and left the bank.

An officer said they then forged the sign of the payer and changed the name of the payee. The accused then deposited one of the RTGS forms to the bank after which Rs 4.17 lakh was deposited into a bank account of a gold company, police said. The accused is then alleged to have taken gold coins for the amount transferred from the bank. The accused were remanded to police custody till Thursday.