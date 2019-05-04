Man arrested for stealing money from 2 advocates

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from two advocates on the premises of the Bombay High Court last month.

Advertising

The police said that on April 4 and April 5, two advocates — a man and a woman — had approached Azad Maidan police station and filed complaints of thefts. “As per their statements, Rs 8,400 was stolen from the woman’s purse on April 4. The next day, Rs 12,000 was stolen from a bag that the man was carrying. The two advocates had kept their bags in the lawyers’ room,” said a police officer. A team was formed by DCP Abhishek Trimukhe to locate the culprit. At the HC, the officers started scrutinising the CCTV footages and zeroed in on the suspect, identified as Rahul Abavane, said the police.

Abavane was brought to the police station for questioning. “He confessed to the crime and was arrested on Monday. He had earlier worked as a helper to an advocate. But he had lost the job and was struggling to pay his dues. He was also addicted to alcohol,” the officer said.