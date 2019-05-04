Toggle Menu
Man arrested for stealing money from 2 advocateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/man-arrested-for-stealing-money-from-2-advocates-5709735/

Man arrested for stealing money from 2 advocates

The police said that on April 4 and April 5, two advocates — a man and a woman — had approached Azad Maidan police station and filed complaints of thefts.

Delhi man arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI: report
The police said that on April 4 and April 5, two advocates — a man and a woman — had approached Azad Maidan police station and filed complaints of thefts.(Representational)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from two advocates on the premises of the Bombay High Court last month.

The police said that on April 4 and April 5, two advocates — a man and a woman — had approached Azad Maidan police station and filed complaints of thefts. “As per their statements, Rs 8,400 was stolen from the woman’s purse on April 4. The next day, Rs 12,000 was stolen from a bag that the man was carrying. The two advocates had kept their bags in the lawyers’ room,” said a police officer. A team was formed by DCP Abhishek Trimukhe to locate the culprit. At the HC, the officers started scrutinising the CCTV footages and zeroed in on the suspect, identified as Rahul Abavane, said the police.

Abavane was brought to the police station for questioning. “He confessed to the crime and was arrested on Monday. He had earlier worked as a helper to an advocate. But he had lost the job and was struggling to pay his dues. He was also addicted to alcohol,” the officer said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai woman duped of Rs 5 lakh by person posing as UK-based entrepreneur
2 Delhi engineer held for killing wife, police say plotted murder with girlfriend
3 Three women arrested for murder say they were fed up of regular assault by victim