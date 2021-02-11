Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing jewellery worth over Rs 53 lakh, says Police

According to police, the accused Bipinbhai Makwana (55) had fled to his native place in Gujarat and was eventually arrested from Thane. (Representative Image)

MUMBAI POLICE on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 53.80 lakh from a shop in Bhandup area of Mumbai, where the accused had been employed for the past two years.

According to police, the accused Bipinbhai Makwana (55) had fled to his native place in Gujarat and was eventually arrested from Thane. Makwana had been hiding in Thane after he had found out that a police team had reached his hometown, Ahmedabad, to nab him.

Police said that Makwana worked at a shop located in Dreams Mall at Bhandup and fled with the diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 53.80 lakh on Monday. After he did not report to work and his phone was found to be switched off, police were intimated about the incident.

Accordingly, a police team started looking for him and found that he had gone to Bapunagar in Ahmedabad. However, by the time police reached there, the accused had already fled the scene. Subsequently, police received a tip-off that he was in Thane, from where he was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a local court and remanded to police custody.

In another case, the Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit II) arrested a 42-year-man for providing forged documents of several government institutes, such as the state board of technical education, for those who need it to apply for jobs.

The accused, Abdul Sattar Shaikh, allegedly took Rs 10,000 from each victim to provide the forged documents.