Man arrested for stealing idols from Mumbai temple

August 11, 2022 2:48:15 pm
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police for allegedly committing theft at a temple in Mumbai’s Govandi on August 3. The police said that the accused, identified as Akhtar Haider Ansari, had escaped with two idols and added that both the idols were recovered from his home after his arrest.
A police officer said, “The complainant, Prasad Patade, who is the caretaker of the temple, opened the doors of the temple around 6.30 am and after cleaning the premises, he left around 7.30 am. When he returned around 9.30 am, he saw two idols of Hanuman and Durga, weighing 5 kg and 7 kg, respectively, missing. A 1.5-kg puja thali (a large plate used to put offerings before the deities) made of brass was also missing.”
After alerting and inquiring with the locals, Patade approached the police and lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station. A case of theft was registered and when the police checked the CCTV footage of the cameras near the temple, the officials could not spot the suspect.
The officer added, “We then checked the cameras leading to the main road and identified the suspect. Later, we scanned our diary of history-sheeters and found the suspect’s footage matching Ansari’s photos.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The police officers then laid a trap and detained him from his residence in Govandi. “He was brought to the police station for inquiry and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the officer said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
‘Sarpanch Pati’: The small steps, and giant leaps of women’s reservation
Julian Assange: WikiLeaks founder’s case endangers press freedom, his wife tells DW
Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India: Report
Yash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Nandini. See pics
Bachchu Kadu: ‘There is a feeling of being insulted… I had told Shinde and Fadnavis to give me a Cabinet ministry’
Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant
Roshan Matthew pens emotional note after Darlings’ success: ‘It’s been absolutely overwhelming…’
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune’s Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; what happens to depositors now?
Medvedev rues early match-up with in-form Kyrgios
Actor Vishal injured again
NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats
To understand birthrate crisis, Japan’s new male minister tries out ‘pregnancy belly’