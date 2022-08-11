scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Man arrested for stealing idols from Mumbai temple

The police officers laid a trap and detained the accused from his residence in Govandi. The man, identified as Akhtar Haider Ansari, confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 2:48:15 pm
The police said that the accused, identified as Akhtar Haider Ansari, had escaped with two idols and added that both the idols were recovered from his home after his arrest.(File)

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police for allegedly committing theft at a temple in Mumbai’s Govandi on August 3. The police said that the accused, identified as Akhtar Haider Ansari, had escaped with two idols and added that both the idols were recovered from his home after his arrest.

A police officer said, “The complainant, Prasad Patade, who is the caretaker of the temple, opened the doors of the temple around 6.30 am and after cleaning the premises, he left around 7.30 am. When he returned around 9.30 am, he saw two idols of Hanuman and Durga, weighing 5 kg and 7 kg, respectively, missing. A 1.5-kg puja thali (a large plate used to put offerings before the deities) made of brass was also missing.”

After alerting and inquiring with the locals, Patade approached the police and lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station. A case of theft was registered and when the police checked the CCTV footage of the cameras near the temple, the officials could not spot the suspect.

The officer added, “We then checked the cameras leading to the main road and identified the suspect. Later, we scanned our diary of history-sheeters and found the suspect’s footage matching Ansari’s photos.”

The police officers then laid a trap and detained him from his residence in Govandi. “He was brought to the police station for inquiry and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” the officer said.

