Man arrested for stalking, flashing women at Lower Parel rly station

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by railway police at Lower Parel railway station for allegedly stalking, flashing, and molesting a 27-year-old woman.

According to GRP, the incident took place around 9.30am on Monday when the complainant was waiting for a local train with her sister at Lower Parel railway station. The accused, Shamsad Ansari, a resident of Indira Nagar in Kurla (w), stalked her and allegedly flashed her.

When the complainant confronted him, the accused allegedly hit her on the chest and tried to escape but was caught by the women with the help of other commuters who handed him over to the police.