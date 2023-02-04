Man arrested for stabbing former partner to death

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the V B Nagar police on Friday for allegedly stabbing his former partner to death in Kurla.

The incident took place late Thursday near Gamdevi Temple at Vidyavihar Road in Kurla.

The police said the deceased, Kurla resident Imran Gawkar, had a verbal altercation with Wasim Sheikh, following which Sheikh allegedly stabbed him. “Both have criminal history and allegedly had worked together in the past. However, due to some issue, the two parted ways and started lodging false complaints against each other,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Manoj Patil said, “On Thursday evening, Gawkar abused him and subsequently beat him with a hockey stick.” Following this, Sheikh, who was carrying a knife, allegedly stabbed him and escaped.