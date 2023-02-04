scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Man arrested for stabbing former partner to death

Mumbai stabbing, Mumbai murder news, Mumbai crime news, Mumbai crime murder, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe incident took place late Thursday near Gamdevi Temple at Vidyavihar Road in Kurla.
A 35-year-old man was arrested by the V B Nagar police on Friday for allegedly stabbing his former partner to death in Kurla.

The incident took place late Thursday near Gamdevi Temple at Vidyavihar Road in Kurla.

The police said the deceased, Kurla resident Imran Gawkar, had a verbal altercation with Wasim Sheikh, following which Sheikh allegedly stabbed him. “Both have criminal history and allegedly had worked together in the past. However, due to some issue, the two parted ways and started lodging false complaints against each other,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Manoj Patil said, “On Thursday evening, Gawkar abused him and subsequently beat him with a hockey stick.” Following this, Sheikh, who was carrying a knife, allegedly stabbed him and escaped.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 03:20 IST
