Mumbai: Man arrested for sodomy dies in police custody

In an alleged case of custodial death, a 30-year-old man, who had been arrested on charges of sodomy, died on Friday.

The accused, Arjun Vadmani, was in the custody of Shivaji Nagar police when the incident took place. The Crime Branch has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

An officer said that on April 19, Vadmani had been arrested on charges of sodomising a mentally-challenged man. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to the custody of Shivaji Nagar police till April 25. Since then, he was kept in the lock-up of the police station.

“On Friday, between 9.30-10.30 am, the accused told a constable that he was feeling unwell. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital… At the hospital, he was declared brought dead on arrival,” the officer added.

The police then called the family members of the deceased. Following this, the local police registered an accidental death report. DCP (Zone VI) K Upadhyay said, “As per procedure, the Crime Branch will probe the death.”

Sources from the police station said that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and as he did not get to drink in the last two days, he complained of feeling unwell.

A family member of Vadmani said, “We want to know the reason behind the death. A proper investigation should be conducted.”

An officer said that they are awaiting the postmortem report to get clarity on the cause of death. “The case papers will be transferred to the Crime Branch, which will start recording statements of Shivaji Nagar police station officers. A team will also go through the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the police station,” the officer added.