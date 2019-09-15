Mumbai: Man arrested for sodomising mentally challenged boy

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old mentally challenged boy at a public toilet in Kurla on Friday, police said.

The accused allegedly took the boy to the toilet and sodomised him after locking the door from inside, a police officer said. The matter came to light when another person found the toilet locked. The man reportedly knocked on the toilet repeatedly, which finally forced the accused to open its door.

The victim told the man that the accused had done something “dirty” with him, following which a police case was filed in the matter, police said.

A case was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 377 (unnatural offences), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Police have recorded the statement of the witnesses, including the man who caught the accused red-handed.