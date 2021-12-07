Man arrested for ‘sexually harassing, extorting money from woman’

A 25-year-old man was arrested in New Delhi for allegedly blackmailing a woman to pay Rs 4 lakh over an “obscene video”.

According to the Aarey police, the accused, Krishnakant Akhori, and the woman were in a relationship when he shot an intimate video of the two of them. When she ended the affair, Akhori started extorting money from her, police said.

Akhori was arrested from his house in Sangam Vihar in Delhi. He had met the woman, who is the complainant in this case, in Patna in a personality development class in 2016, police said. “Akhori was a student and was attending the class being taken by the complainant,” said an officer.

The woman, who was married at the time, entered into a relationship with the accused. But four years later, she reconciled with her husband in 2020. “So the woman ended her relationship with Akhori and shifted to Goregaon in Mumbai with her husband,” said an officer.

The accused then started blackmailing her, police said. He threatened to post their intimate video on social media and also send it to her husband, police said. “Scared of the consequences, the woman started paying him,” said an investigator.

The complainant gave him Rs 4 lakh till November, but when he demanded another 4 lakh from her, she refused to pay him, police said.

Akhori then sent the video to her husband, who confronted her.

The complainant and her husband then approached Aarey police station late last week after which a case under sections 385 (extortion) and 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of IT Act was registered.

During investigation, the police team scrutinised the suspect’s call data records and located him in New Delhi. “A team was sent to his address at Sangam Vihar and he was then brought to Mumbai,” said an officer.

He was produced in court on Monday, which remanded him to police custody for seven days. Investigators said they are trying to ascertain whether the accused extorted money from any other woman using the same modus operandi.