Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Man arrested for sexually assaulting IIT student he met on Grindr

Based on the student's complaint earlier this week, the Powai police registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, unnatural sex, and sections of the Black Magic Act against the 40-year-old man and his wife last Saturday.

The officer said that his wife has not been arrested as they are yet to determine the extent of her alleged role in the case. (Representational/File)
The Powai police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting an IIT student he met on a dating app for members of the LGBTQ community. The student also claimed that the accused and his wife had made him their sex slave.

Senior inspector of Powai police Budhan Sawant said, “Based on the FIR, we have arrested the 40-year-old man. He was produced before a local court today and remanded to police custody.”

An officer said that the accused, employed by a Europe-based company, was out of the country when the FIR was registered. He was detained immediately upon his return, the officer added.

The complainant said he met the accused met on Grindr app nearly two years back. The complainant has alleged that the accused had unnatural sex with him, and held his neck in a manner that could have killed him. He further alleged that the accused tied his hands and neck and burnt his body at several places while performing ‘tantric sex’.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 21:22 IST
