Man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Kandivali west. Police said the accused also beat up the victim and warned her not to tell anyone about the assault. The incident took place on October 9.

The girl was playing near her residence. The accused, a welder, was working to repair a grill near her residence. He accosted the girl, took her to a deserted place in the area and sexually assaulted her behind a tree. He also hit the girl and warned her not to inform her family about the incident. However, the girl told her mother about the assault.

Her mother took her to the local police station, where an FIR was registered. “A case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused,” said a senior police inspector.