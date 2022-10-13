scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

The girl was playing near her residence. The accused, a welder, was working to repair a grill near her residence. He accosted the girl, took her to a deserted place in the area and sexually assaulted her behind a tree.

Mumbai Man arrested for sexual assault, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHer mother took her to the local police station, where an FIR was registered. “A case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused,” said a senior police inspector.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Kandivali west. Police said the accused also beat up the victim and warned her not to tell anyone about the assault. The incident took place on October 9.

The girl was playing near her residence. The accused, a welder, was working to repair a grill near her residence. He accosted the girl, took her to a deserted place in the area and sexually assaulted her behind a tree. He also hit the girl and warned her not to inform her family about the incident. However, the girl told her mother about the assault.

More from Mumbai

Her mother took her to the local police station, where an FIR was registered. “A case of rape under Section 376 of the IPC and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused,” said a senior police inspector.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jayaprakash Narayan: The man, the movement and his protégésPremium
Jayaprakash Narayan: The man, the movement and his protégés
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:23:14 am
Next Story

Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law, builder in Crime Branch custody for ‘extorting’ Dongri businessman

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement