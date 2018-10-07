Thane: Man arrested for sexually abusing minor boy, girl

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl on the terrace of a three-storey residential building in Thane city. The accused also allegedly threw the boy off the terrace, but he fell on a parapet and sustained minor injuries.

Police said both the accused and the children lived in the same area. “The children knew him as he lived nearby… On Friday afternoon, the two children, who are also neighbours, had gone to the terrace to fly a kite. The man sneaked up on them after blocking the terrace door with a grille. He then threatened to throw them off the terrace if they made noise or told anyone about the incident,” said a police officer.

Following this, the accused allegedly sexually abused both the children, police said. “He took turns in abusing the children, who were too scared to protest. When the older one seemed to be on the verge of screaming, the man picked him up and flung him off the terrace before fleeing. However, the boy fell on top of a parapet from where he climbed back up,” the officer said.

As the children informed their parents, the police were intimated. “The children knew the accused, which helped the parents lodge a complaint against him. There are allegations of him having previously tried to harass women in the area,” said an officer.

“We have booked the man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC. He is absconding but will be arrested soon,” a senior officer said. The children, who have suffered minor injuries, were discharged after medical examination at the hospital, police said.

