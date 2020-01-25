Man arrested for sexual assault on mentally unstable woman in Mumbai

The woman reportedly told her mother about the incident once she returned home. (Representational Image) The woman reportedly told her mother about the incident once she returned home. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 40-year-old mentally unstable woman, police said Friday. The accused, police said, reportedly kissed and inappropriately touched the woman at her house on January 12 when her mother was away for work.

“The woman’s mother works as a domestic help and is mostly out. The accused had taken a note of her timings and visited their residence at 9.30 pm January 12 and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman,” a police officer said. The woman reportedly told her mother about the incident once she returned home. According to police, the accused apologised to the woman’s mother when she questioned him in the matter.

The woman’s mother said she feared the accused may sexually assault her daughter again and registered a case Wednesday. The accused was remanded in police custody for a day.

