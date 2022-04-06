Man arrested for sexual assault of 4 minor boys

The Mumbai police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting four minors boys in the eastern suburbs of the city. The police said the four, in the age group of nine to twelve years, were lured with the promise of Rs 50 to eat falooda.

According to the police, the incident of sexual assaults took place between March 24 and 31.

“The accused is a relative of one of the boys. He took the nine-year-old to his room by offering him Rs 50 to eat falooda, where he allegedly molested the minor,” said an officer. The nine-year-old then went back home and complained to his mother about the incident after which she confronted the accused. Subsequently, it came to light that the man has sexually assaulted other minor boys too.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the nine-year-old’s mother, a case was registered under sections 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and 8 and 12 of Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act 2012.

“The accused was then apprehended and placed under arrest,” said an officer.