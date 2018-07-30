Mumbai: Man arrested for selling fake iPhones online

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly selling a duplicate iPhone 10 handset to an MBA student on an online shopping portal. According to the police, more than 35 people across the country were cheated after they tried to buy products through this online portal.

The accused, Mohamed Ahmed Mumtaj Ahmed, arrested from Surat on Thursday, had allegedly been running the racket since early 2017, according to the police. The police said he owned a mobile cover shop at Surat station and his business partners allegedly floated this idea.

The accused promoted his fake shopping portal through Instagram profiles of television actors to attract customers, the police said.

Shivaji park police were informed about the incident in mid-March, when Akanksha Singh, an MBA student, approached them with a complaint alleging she was cheated of Rs 20,000 by an online portal (replication.nexafashion.com) which sent her a duplicate iPhone 10 handset.

“Singh came across the online portal through a television actor’s Instagram profile. She clicked the link and found that the shopping portal was selling an iPhone 10 for Rs 20,000…,” said the police.

When the complainant was delivered a demo handset of iPhone 10, she lodged a complaint with Shivaji Park police.

“The accused switched off his phone after delivering the demo handset to Singh and we were waiting for him to switch it on. As soon as Ahmed switched on the phone, his location was traced in Surat,” said an investigator.

According to the police, Ahmed created the website with the help of his friend and promoted it on television actors’ Instagram profiles, for Rs 50,000. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. The website has been blocked by the Mumbai police.

