Man arrested for raping six-year-old girl for five days

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl repeatedly for five days since March 1.

The police said that both the victim and the accused stay in the same locality in Mumbai and the man, who is unemployed, used to take her to his house and sexually assault her.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of pain in her private parts.

A police officer said, “The father of the girl is a fisherman and was busy at work. While the mother was caught up with household chores, the accused took advantage of the situation.”

The officer added that they have learnt that the accused has sodomised the girl.

The officer said, “During investigation, we learnt that the accused would take her to his house by offering her a chocolate. He would then show her obscene videos and sexually assault her. He did this for five days in a row.”

The police have found an eyewitness, who allegedly saw him taking the girl to his house. “The girl’s mother saw swelling near her private parts, following which the minor confided in her and revealed the name of the accused,” said the officer.

On Sunday evening, the mother took the girl to the police station, where a case was registered on charges of rape and unnatural sex under the Indian Penal Code and also Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The man was subsequently arrested early Monday from his house.

The police said he was initially remanded in police custody for two days, following which he was sent to judicial custody.

“We are trying to ascertain whether he has raped any other minor girl in the area,” said the officer.