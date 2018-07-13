Man arrested for raping 3-yr-old girl: Mumbai police

THE MUMBAI Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Mulund (East) on Sunday. According to the police, the girl told about the incident to her father, who then approached the local Navghar police. The accused, who works as a labourer at a construction site, was arrested on Monday, said police.

Senior Inspector of Navghar police station P G Suryavanshi said the incident took place on Sunday around 11 am. The girl resides with her father, who is also employed at the construction site located in Mulund (East), and mother at a makeshift accommodation at the construction site.

“Around 11 am, the girl’s mother had gone out to purchase something. When the father went out to have tea,

the accused entered the makeshift residence,” said Suryavanshi.

“The accused then attempted to sexually assault the girl. Soon, her father came home and the girl informed him about the incident,” said the senior inspector.

The girl’s father then approached the local Navghar police station, where a case under the charge of rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Suryavanshi said they were checking if the accused had any prior criminal record. “We are also checking the CCTV cameras around the spot to gather evidence against the accused,” the officer added.

