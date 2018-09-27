Man arrested for rape of teenaged girl employed in his factory

In June, the accused took her out of the city under the pretext of buying some material for the factory and raped her there. (Representational Image) In June, the accused took her out of the city under the pretext of buying some material for the factory and raped her there. (Representational Image)

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was arrested last week for allegedly raping a teenaged girl employed in his factory. In her complaint to the local police station, the 18-year-old has alleged that the accused first raped her after mixing her drink with a sedative and also shot a video of the incident. He then reportedly raped her again. When the accused tried to rape the girl for the third time, she informed her mother who reported the incident to the police. A single parent, the girl’s mother works as a domestic help.

“The girl got a job with the help of a friend, who referred her to the factory owner,” said a police officer. The girl reportedly told the police that she shared an “intimate relationship” with her employer.

In June, the accused took her out of the city under the pretext of buying some material for the factory and raped her there. “After she regained consciousness, the accused showed her the video and started threatening to post the videos on social media,” said a police officer.

On September 18, when the victim refused his advances, the accused allegedly told her — “I will show you in two days what I can do.” The victim then informed her mother and later the accused was booked and arrested for rape on September 20.

“Incidentally, the rapes began a month after she turned 18 years… thus, we could not book the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said a senior officer.

