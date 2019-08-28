Mumbai: Man arrested for rape of Brazilian student gets bail

Toggle Menu
The 19-year-old student, in India for a youth exchange programme, was allegedly raped in April this year.

The court which granted the bail also held that there was no need for detaining the accused as the woman has already returned to Brazil. (Representational image)

A special court has granted bail to a 52-year-old man who was arrested in May for allegedly raping a 19-year-old Brazilian student in April. The student was in India for a youth exchange programme.

The police, who had filed a charge sheet against the accused earlier this month, had objected to the bail application filed by him stating that if released, he could tamper with evidence. The court held that two witnesses, whose statements are yet to be recorded, are in Brazil and so, the question of meeting and influencing them does not arise.

The court also held that there was no need for detaining the accused as the woman has already returned to Brazil. The court also considered the submissions made by the accused’s lawyers regarding the woman’s behaviour after the alleged incident.

 

