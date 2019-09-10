Mumbai: Man arrested for pushing 3-yr-old to death booked under black magic Act

A 43-year-old-man, who was arrested last Saturday for allegedly pushing a three-year-old girl to death from his seventh-floor flat in Colaba, was Monday booked on charges of performing black magic under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

This comes after the accused, Anil Chugani, allegedly confessed that he was a victim of black magic and had been told the only way out of the situation was to sacrifice a human life from a pair of twins. Police said Chugani maintained a dairy, where he had written “kill twins and go to jail”.

“Chugani used to work at a store at Morocco, where he alleges a woman performed black magic on him. After he returned to Mumbai six months ago, he claimed that in his dream, God told him the woman had performed black magic on him and killing a twin and going to jail was the only way to help him progress in life,” said an officer.

“…he spotted an instant target as his childhood friend, Rameshlal Hatiramani, had twin daughters,” he added.

Around 6.30 pm on Saturday, Chugani went to Hatiramani’s flat in the adjacent Sangam Bhavan and asked the children to visit his place. Around 7.45 pm, Chugani took Shanaya Hatiramani to his bedroom, locked it from inside and threw her from the window, the officer added.