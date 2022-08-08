scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Maharashtra: Man arrested for posting ‘defamatory’ content against Governor Koshyari

An officer from the Mumbai crime branch said an FIR was registered at the West Region cyber police station against Bhalekar Sunday, following his social media posts against the governor.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 8:56:56 pm
“There are several posts targeting the BJP and especially Narayan Rane on Bhalekar’s twitter handle,” the officer added. (Representational/FilePhoto)

The Mumbai crime branch Monday arrested a local for allegedly posting defamatory content on his social media handle against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The accused, identified as Pradeep Bhalekar, a Malad resident, was arrested by crime branch (Unit XII) and produced before a local court that remanded him in police custody. Bhalekar has been known to be involved in filing several PILs in the past.

An officer from the Mumbai crime branch said an FIR was registered at the West Region cyber police station against Bhalekar Sunday, following his social media posts against the governor. The cyber police then took assistance from the local crime branch unit and CIU of the Mumbai crime branch to track down Bhalekar, he added.

The officer said that Bhalekar put up the posts following certain comments made by Koshiyari last month. Notably, at an event to name a chowk in Andheri, Koshiyari had said, “Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave.”

“There are several posts targeting the BJP and especially Narayan Rane on Bhalekar’s twitter handle,” the officer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
More from Mumbai

Bhalekar has been charged under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:56:56 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement